Headline

Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting

Eric 1 day ago
0 4 Less than a minute

A meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by the President, Major General Muhmmadu Buhari (retd.), is ongoing.

Although the meeting is virtual, Buhari is presiding from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja while some ministers are participating virtually from their offices.

The meeting, which started at about 10am, also has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in attendance.

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Opinion:Elegushi: Radiance Of A Modern Monarch- Tope Oyefeso

April 10, 2020

Just In: 8 Benue Lawmakers Serve Impeachment Notice on Gov Ortom

July 30, 2018

Finally, Ohanaeze Endorses Atiku/Obi for Presidential Election

January 25, 2019

PDP Accuses INEC Of Refusing To Release Presidential Election Materials

April 16, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: