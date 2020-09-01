Headline

AfDB: Akinwunmi Adesina Sworn in for Second Term in Office

Eric 2 days ago
0 7 Less than a minute

Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina was on Tuesday sworn in for a second term in office as the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the AfDB headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, in an event that was broadcast virtually.

Adesina is the first president to be elected by 100 per cent of votes by regional and non-regional members of the bank.

The oath of office was administered by Kenneth Ofori-Attah, Ghana’s finance minister and chair of the AfDB board of governors.

Commenting on his victory, Adesina had said: “I am deeply grateful for the collective trust, strong confidence and support of our shareholders for electing me for a second term as President. It is yet another call for selfless service to Africa and the African Development Bank, to which I will passionately devote myself”.

“The future beckons us for a more developed Africa and a much stronger and resilient African Development Bank Group. We will build on the strong foundations of success in the past five years, while further strengthening the institution, for greater effectiveness and impacts”

Vanguard

Eric

Related Articles

COVID-19: Rotary District 9110 Donates Medical Supplies To Two Lagos Hospitals

May 18, 2020

2019: Why Nigerians Should Elect Atiku President – Saraki

December 2, 2018

Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor Charges Editors ” You Must Hold Politicians To Account”

October 11, 2018

The Facts and the Fictions about Buhari’s Electoral Invincibility

October 5, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: