Lagos Extends Market Hours of Operation, Retains Alternate Days

Hours of operations of food and non-food markets in Lagos State has been extended.The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, made this known in a press statement on Sunday.

The statement noted that markets are now expected to open at 8am and close at 6pm henceforth.

“The decision by Governor Babajide Sanwoolu is to further enhance trade and commerce as well as mitigate the hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement added.

Ahmed stated that “the alternate days of operations will remain in force whereby food markets open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while non-food markets open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.”

He urged all traders to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols for their safety and the citizenry at large.

The Punch

