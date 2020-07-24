News

NASS Panel Absolves Nelson, Somefun, Others of Wrong Doing, Recommends Reinstatement

Eric 1 day ago
0 19 Less than a minute

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on the need to investigate the arbitrary breach of presidential directives on the suspension of top management and executive committee members of Nigeria social insurance trust, has absolved the management, which include APC chieftain, Mrs. Kemi Nelson of wrong doing.

The ad-hoc committee comprising 16 members argued that due process was not followed as no query or petition was brought against the officials nor were there any brought to the notice of the board.

The committee argued that a prima facie case of infractions of the Public Procurement Act and Financial Regulation can only be established when a forensic procurement audit is carried out by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

According to the committee the procedure leading to the suspension of the officials are in breach of the NSITF Act, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation circular on procedure for discipline against parastatals, agency, and department officials.

They call on the president “through the office of the Secretary to the Federal Government to reinstate these official and ensure that due process is observed in line with the provisions of the NSITF, and circular (Ref No: SGF/OP/1.S.3/T/163) titled Approved Disciplinary Procedure Against Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government Parastatals, Agency and Departments”

Eric

Related Articles

Ekiti varsity students protest alleged EFCC invasion of hostel

August 7, 2019

Adisa Ademola Wins 2018 TAMVASS Best Upcoming Actor

July 29, 2018

Photos of NNPC Filling Station, Ogba on Fire

April 27, 2020

EFCC, Magu get two-week ultimatum to prosecute former Bauchi governor, Abubakar

June 24, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: