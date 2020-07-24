NASS Panel Absolves Nelson, Somefun, Others of Wrong Doing, Recommends Reinstatement

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on the need to investigate the arbitrary breach of presidential directives on the suspension of top management and executive committee members of Nigeria social insurance trust, has absolved the management, which include APC chieftain, Mrs. Kemi Nelson of wrong doing.

The ad-hoc committee comprising 16 members argued that due process was not followed as no query or petition was brought against the officials nor were there any brought to the notice of the board.

The committee argued that a prima facie case of infractions of the Public Procurement Act and Financial Regulation can only be established when a forensic procurement audit is carried out by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

According to the committee the procedure leading to the suspension of the officials are in breach of the NSITF Act, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation circular on procedure for discipline against parastatals, agency, and department officials.

They call on the president “through the office of the Secretary to the Federal Government to reinstate these official and ensure that due process is observed in line with the provisions of the NSITF, and circular (Ref No: SGF/OP/1.S.3/T/163) titled Approved Disciplinary Procedure Against Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government Parastatals, Agency and Departments”

