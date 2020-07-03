Business

FirstBank’s FMAP Graduates Inaugural Set of Management Associates

Eric 11 mins ago
CEO, FirstBank, Dr. Sola Adeduntan

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, graduated 28 successful candidates in its inaugural FirstBank Management Associates Programme (FMAP). The virtual exercise was held via the Zoom video conferencing application. The programme which commenced in 2018 had a total of 48 candidates selected from thousands of entries and applications received nationwide.

FMAP is a 24-month fast-track comprehensive developmental programme targeted at young, dynamic, self-motivated and highly driven individuals that possess the right skill set and excellent leadership potential among Junior and entry-level cadre staff. Entries and applications for the programme enrolment was also extended to the public

Speaking about the programme, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, FirstBank said “It is an intensive skill development programme structured to enhance acute thinking, financial, methodical skills of staff. The bank would continue to reinvest in its human capital to create a kind of leadership needed for future growth and development

“This is part of the Bank’s strategic objectives of infusing and developing leadership at requisite levels across its staff hierarchy, aimed at building the next generation of leaders who will be groomed to drive the Bank’s vision of being Africa’s Bank of first choice”, he concluded.

At the end of the programme, successful candidates are moved to middle management, becoming Management Associates irrespective of their grades at the point of entry.
Cross country postings and secondment opportunities is also offered to such staff to provide them with global exposure and network.

