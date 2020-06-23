More Troubles for Obaseki As Court Bars Governor from Contesting PDP Primary

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has barred Godwin Obaseki, the Edo State Governor, from participating in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)primary election slated for Thursday.

Mr Obaseki was granted waiver by the PDP recently after he joined the opposition party from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The suit was instituted by one of the governorship aspirants of the PDP, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who had vowed not to step down for Mr Obaseki.

Justice E.A. Obile granted the interim requests sought by the applicant.

A major reasonstated by Mr Ogbeide-Ihama was that Mr Obaseki recently joined the party and only those who purchased the forms during the stipulated window should be allowed to participate in the primary election.

Just like Mr Obaseki’s former party, the APC, Mr Ogbeide-Ihama also questioned his educational credentials.

