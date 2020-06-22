Ibidunni Proved She Was Pastor’s Wife, Esther Ajayi, Husband Console Ighodalo

By Femi E. Gabriel

Woman of prayer and Founder, Love of Christ Generation Church, Clapham, London, Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi and her husband, Reverend (Dr.) Ademuyiwa Ajayi, has paid a condolence visit to Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, on the death of his wife, Ibidunni.

Ibidunni, a frontline event planner and Founder, Elizabeth R, reportedly died of cardiac arrest on Sunday June 14.

Speaking during the visit, Iya Adura, as Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi is popularly called, prayed God to grant the family of the deceased, particularly the husband, the grace to bear the loss.

“There is nobody that has not spoken well of this lady. She proved beyond reasonable doubt that she was a Pastor’s wife. She has seen, she has conquered. Coming to life is not about how long you live but how well,” she said.

She further encouraged Pastor Ighodalo not to sorrow like those who do not have Christ, but to keep encouraging himself in the Lord.

“The Bible says we should not even mourn. You are a very strong person. When they said you were preaching, I said that is how it should be. And that shows that you are not an hypocrite. You have done what the Bible says you should be doing, and that is what I want you to continue doing, even when you are alone. I know sometimes it can be overwhelming, but just be strong,” she added.

In his response, Pastor Ighodalo, who appreciated Iya Adura and her husband for the visit, revealed that one his late wife’s wishes before her demise was to meet Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi.

“One of the last conversations we had was that she wants to meet Mama. That her soul is drawn towards her and that both of them have a connection. But here we are…,” he said.

In her entourage was the Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Basorun Dele Momodu, and Editor, Ovation International Magazine, Mr Mike Effiong.

Earlier, former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo also visited Pastor Ighodalo, and offered his condolences.

Ibidunni Ighidalo, a former beauty queen, died in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while undergoing a humanitarian assignment.

She had been moving from state to state, establishing isolation centres to fight the spread of coronavirus.

She was just few weeks short of 40 years.

Pics by Segun Lawal

