Headline

Ize-Iyamu Emerges Edo APC Governorship Candidate

Eric 1 min ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress after emerging winner at the just concluded primary election in Edo State.

Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma disclosed this on Monday in Benin, the state capital.

Uzodinma said the election was a formality in accordance with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the other aspirants had already stepped down before the polls.

Eric

Related Articles

Just in: Naira Marley Surrenders To Police

April 6, 2020

I’ve Not Been Disqualified – Fayemi

May 9, 2018

COVID-19: Lagos Assembly Empowers Sanwo-Olu to Spend N20bn, Recommends Jail Term, Fine for Lockdown Offenders

March 27, 2020

UBA Splashes N30m On 20 Customers In Wise Savers Promo

April 21, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: