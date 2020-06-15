Headline

It’s Still Not Safe to Reopen Schools, Says PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has warned state governments that it is still not safe to reopen schools in the country.

PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this known during a briefing on Monday.

He said, “The PTF appeals to state governments to embark on wider community testing, enforce rules on social distancing and step up community engagement, risk communication and pay attention to places of large gatherings.

“We have received reports that some states are contemplating the opening of schools, television viewing centres and other places where large gatherings could take place.

“The Presidential Task Force re-emphasises that it is not yet safe to do so and that utmost caution should be exercised in this regard. The PTF guidelines should be complied with while considering decisions on this in the future.”

