News

Nigeria Records 627 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Now 15,181

Eric 3 days ago
0 8 Less than a minute

Nigeria on Friday recorded 627 new cases of coronavirus disease in the country.

The announcement was made by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control in a tweet via its official Twitter account.

According to the agency, Lagos recorded 229 cases, while FCT followed with 65.

That brings the total cases in Nigeria now to15,181.

The tweet reads “627 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-229, FCT-65, Abia-54, Borno-42, Oyo-35, Rivers-28, Edo-28, Gombe-27,, Ogun-21, Plateau-18, Delta-18, Bauchi-10, Kaduna-10, Benue-9, Ondo-8, Kwara-6, Nasarawa-4, Enugu-4, Sokoto-3, Niger-3, Kebbi-3, Yobe-1, Kano-1.

“15181 confirmed cases in Nigeria,4891 patients have been discharged with 399 deaths recorded,” the twit concluded.

Eric

Related Articles

BREAKING: Gbajabiamila names Reps principal officers, Ado Doguwa now majority leader

July 4, 2019

BREAKING: Buhari receives report on SARS reform

June 3, 2019

9th Assembly: What Gov. Akeredolu told new Ondo lawmakers

June 3, 2019

Obasanjo’s Coalition Adopts ADC as Political Party

May 10, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: