Nigeria Records 627 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Now 15,181

Nigeria on Friday recorded 627 new cases of coronavirus disease in the country.

The announcement was made by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control in a tweet via its official Twitter account.

According to the agency, Lagos recorded 229 cases, while FCT followed with 65.

That brings the total cases in Nigeria now to15,181.

The tweet reads “627 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-229, FCT-65, Abia-54, Borno-42, Oyo-35, Rivers-28, Edo-28, Gombe-27,, Ogun-21, Plateau-18, Delta-18, Bauchi-10, Kaduna-10, Benue-9, Ondo-8, Kwara-6, Nasarawa-4, Enugu-4, Sokoto-3, Niger-3, Kebbi-3, Yobe-1, Kano-1.

“15181 confirmed cases in Nigeria,4891 patients have been discharged with 399 deaths recorded,” the twit concluded.

