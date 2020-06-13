June 12: Nigerians Celebrate the Great MKO Abiola

By Eric Elezuo

Nigerians among whom were members of civil society organisations, trooped out in their numbers to celebrate Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, a man touted as the rightful winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election. The election was adjudged by all and sundry, including the international community as the freest a s well as fairest election to be conducted in Nigeria till date.

Among many places where the celebrations were held was at the billionaire philanthropist’s residence on Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos.

Here, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Obafemi Hamzat, led other dignitories to lay a wreath at the grave side of the late freedom fighter and billionaire entrepreneur as well as say prayers in his honour.

As a highlight at the event, a book, Heroes of Democracy, written by Joe Igbokwe, among others, were presented.

Elsewhere in Abuja, the Federal Government unveiled the Signage of late Abiola at the National Stadium in his honour.

Recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari renamed Abuja National Stadium as Moshood Abiola National Stadium during his 2019 Democracy Day speech. He also deleted the traditional May 29 date, and established June as the authentic democracy day.

In his address at the unveiling, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare thanked Buhari for the honour on Abiola, who bore the tag of Pillar of Sports in Nigeria during his lifetime.

Dare described Abiola as a Pan Africanist if value who loves and promoted sports.

“Abiola was a consummate sports lover. He invested his time and resources in sports development particular football. Not many sports administrators will forget Abiola in a hurry.

“It is therefore fitting and proper for President Buhari to have named our national stadium, an iconic monument after such an illustrious citizen and a lover of sports. This renaming beyond its symbolism will remain a reminder through time of the indelible footprints Chief Abiola left in our political and sports development as a nation.

“The naming of this stadium will serve to beckon to other Nigerians with ways and means like Abiola to emulate him and embrace, support and invest in sports development,” Dare said.

Those who attended the unveiling were the Minister of Trade and Investment Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of State for Labour and Productivity Barr. Festus Keyamo, DG NYSC Brig. General Ibrahim Shuaibu, General Secretary of the NFF Dr. Sanusi Muhammed, Chairman, League Management Company Alhaji Shehu Dikko among others.

Across the nation, especially events were to celebrate Abiola in the midst of the Democracy Day activities.

