EU Condemns Terrorists Attack in Borno, Pledges Support

The European Union has condemned Wednesday terrorists’ attack in the Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State that left over 80 civilians dead while scores were injured and kidnapped.

The continental association described the attack on citizens as “despicable” and a “deliberate act of terror”.

It, however, pledged its support to join Nigeria in its ongoing fight to eliminate terrorists, especially in the North East region of the country.

Commenting via his verified Twitter handle, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Fontelles, wrote, “More than 70 civilians have been killed in Borno State, Nigeria. Yet another despicable and deliberate act of terror in a region which is the victim of so many attacks. The European Union continues to stand with Nigeria in the battle against terrorism and extremism.”

