Celebrities Demand Justice for Raped, Murdered UNIBEN Student

Tragedy struck in Benin city on Saturday, May 30, 2020, following the murder of Uwa Omozuwa, a 22-year-old student of the University of Benin.

The young lady was raped and died from injuries sustained at the premises of one of the branches of the RCCG, Edo Province 10, Ikpoba Hill where she had gone to read.

Since the news broke, the entire country has expressed its disgust and anger over the murder of the young lady. A number of Nigerian celebrities have come out to lend their voices over the issues.

Here are the reactions of some of the celebrities over the rape and murder of the student in Benin city.

1. Genevieve Nnaji

The movie took to her Twitter page on Sunday May, 31, 2020, where called out men for abusing their power. According to her, women have lived in constant fear of men for a very long time.

2. Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage. [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

For Tiwa Savage, the incessant killings of young men by police officers, raping of young ladies and the high rate of unemployment is frustrating.

3. Djine

While expressing his shock over the death of Uwa, singer and songwriter, Djinee gave an example of a friend who was gang raped years ago and was infected with HIV.

4. Nse Ikpe Etim

The movie actress in her tweet said, Uwa had dreams of becoming a nurse and those aspirations have been dashed following her murder by a rapist.

5. Falz

For the lawyer turned music star, it is disheartening for stories like that of Uwa’s murder to continue to linger on. According him, this time around, justice must be served.

