Headline

Just In: President Buhari Rejoices With Dele Momodu At 60

Just In: President Buhari Rejoices With Dele Momodu At 60

Editor 2 days ago
0 30 Less than a minute

 

President Muhammadu Buhari greets journalist/publisher, Ayobamidele Abayomi Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu, popularly known as Dele Momodu, on the occasion of his 60th birthday May 16, 2020.

The President congratulates Momodu on hitting the milestone in good health and sound mind, wishing him greater contributions to the further emancipation of Nigeria in the years and decades to come.

President Buhari rejoices with the family, friends and professional colleagues of the Publisher of Ovation International, saying he has left his footprints indelibly in the annals of journalism in the country.

He wishes Momodu greater profundity of thoughts as he engages with readers of his weekly column, PENdulum.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
Media and Publicity

Editor

Related Articles

Toyin Saraki: Down to Earth, Kind Hearted Woman @54

September 8, 2018

EFCC Arrests 22 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Delta State

May 18, 2019

Election Results: Buhari Clinches Nasarawa State

February 25, 2019

Why Fayemi, Osinbajo Avoided Markets for Trader Moni Launch- Ekiti PDP

January 22, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: