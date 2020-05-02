Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 2,170 As Lagos Exceeds 1000

Over 1,000 persons have been infected with the coronavirus disease in Lagos State, The PUNCHreports.

This is after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced that the state recorded 30 new cases on Friday.

Over 71 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Nigeria were recorded in Lagos, Abuja and Kano.

Lagos has the highest cases of COVID-19 with 1,006 infections followed by Kano, which has 311 cases and Abuja with 214 cases.

A breakdown of cases from data obtained via the NCDC’s website shows that Lagos has recorded 28 fatalities and discharged 225 COVID-19 patients, leaving the state with 753 active cases.

The NCDC said, “On the 1st of May 2020, 238 new confirmed cases and ten deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours. Till date, 2170 cases have been confirmed, 351 cases have been discharged and 68 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 238 new cases are reported from twenty-two states- Kano (92), FCT (36), Lagos (30), Gombe (16), Bauchi (10), Delta (8), Oyo (6), Zamfara (5), Sokoto (5), Ondo (4), Nasarawa (4), Kwara (3), Edo (3), Ekiti (3), Borno (3), Yobe (3), Adamawa (2), Niger (1), Imo (1), Ebonyi (1), Rivers (1), Enugu (1).”

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had in a recent interview said the state might be recording a large number of cases “soon”.

