COVID-19 Claims Two More Patients in Kano

Kano State has recorded two coronavirus deaths, The PUNCH reports.

This brings the confirmed fatalities in the state to three, according to the state Ministry of Health.

Announcing the development via Twitter on Monday afternoon, it said, “As at 12:15pm 27th April 2020, @KanostateNg records an additional 2 deaths of COVID-19.”

According to the ministry, 77 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state while no recovery has been reported yet.

It advised residents of the state to stay at home and obey social distancing so as to break the spread of the novel virus in the state which is one of the most densely populated states in the country.

Meanwhile, the state government has said the unknown deaths in the state were caused by “acute malaria” and not COVID-19.

Over 20 persons had died of “strange illnesses” in the state in the last few days.

The Punch

