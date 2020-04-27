AIT Chairman, Dokpesi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, has tested positive for coronavirus.

He made this known in a message forwarded to members of staff of the AIT.

Two members of staff of the station confirmed the message to The PUNCH.

In the message, Dokpesi Jnr urged members of staff who had interacted with him to isolate themselves.

The message read, “I got a call this morning confirming the result is COVID-19 positive. I am leaving now to the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre for treatment and hope to be back in two weeks.

“Many of you may have interacted with me during our various meetings and I would advise you to get tested as soon as possible.”

AIT on its website reported that Dokpesi, who took over the operation of the station from his father in December 2014, developed symptoms similar to that of the virus and got tested.

Part of the report read, “The Chairman, who has been on self-isolation for about a week, began feeling ill with symptoms similar to malaria.

