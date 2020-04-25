I’m Not Stingy, Peter Obi Blasts

By Eric Elezuo

Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 Presidential election and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has debunked a generally held opinion that he is a stingy person, saying that he has been involved in many veritable charity acts even in recent times.

The billionaire banker, who many believe is a financial encyclopedia, going by his deep knowledge of world economies, clarified the notion while fielding questions during an interview with Dele Momodu on Istagram, and broadcast across many social media platforms.

Momodu, on the final lap of the interview had thrown a question thus:

“Sir, I know from afar that before you came into politics, you were a very wealthy man. So how come you are so stingy? You don’t like spending money. What is the problem?”

Visibly rattled, Obi’s first response was ‘I don’t know about that’.

He however, went further to state that the assertion was incorrect, citing some of his corporate social responsibility efforts to verifiable communities as follows”

“Every month before I became governor, and till date, i visit secondary schools. I have been to secondary schools in Kogi, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Abia, Anambra, Enugu states and many others. There is no secondary school I visited that I spent less than a million naira

“This year alone, I have been to seven secondary schools, and donated dozens of computers and generators to power them,” he said.

Earlier, he had told Momodu that the best antidote for insecurity is education and provision of jobs and more jobs. He schooled that “if you educate people and they are gainfully employed, there won’t be insecurity.

Like this: Like Loading...