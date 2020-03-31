Headline

Coronavirus: Adebutu Again, Donates N100 Million To Ogun State

Editor
Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu: The Philanthropist Extraordinaire

 

Billionaire businessman, philanthropist extraordinaire and Chairman, Premier Lotto, Sir Kesington Adebutu has done it again!

Just a day after donating a whopping N300,000 million to the Lagos State as support for its battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic, the angel of mercy fondly called Baba Ijebu has donated another N100,000 million to the Ogun State Government.

We gathered that Sir Kessington who holds the revered titles of Odole Oodua and Asoju Oba of Lagos indicated that this his modest contribution is in appreciate of the gallant effort and initiatives by the two states to flatten the curve, stop the spread of this virus and ultimately save lives.

 

