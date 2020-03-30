Adenuga Tops List, Donates N1.5bn to Fight Against COVID-19

By Eric Elezuo

The Chairman, Globacom, Chief (Dr.) Michael Adenuga, has made a whooping donation of N1.5 billion as the fight against the spread of Coronavirus disease takes full speed.

The donation spread into two was made to the Central Bank of Nigeria through its governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the Lagos State government to the tune of N1 billion and N500 million respectively.

In separate letters addressed to the two institutions, Chief Adenuga, also known as the Spirit of Africa, expressed thanks for the effective and relentless efforts being made to curb the harmful COVID-19 disease that is now endangering the life and socio-economic welfare of residents.

Addressing governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Adenuga said: “The vrious timely, broad and focused measures being put in place are highly commendable and worthy of support as they shall in due course end the insidious propagation of the dreaded virus. e wish sir, to affirm our unequivocal readiness to work with the Lagos state government in ensuring a smooth and expeditious achievement of Your Excellency’s nobel objectives.”

The Executive Vice Chairman, Globacom, Mrs Bella Disu, was on hand to delivered the letter and the N500 million to the state governor, Sanwo-Olu.

In his letter to the CBN governor, Adenuga said “We applaud that in addition to effecting measures to address the negative impact of COVID-19 disease on the health, finance and other sectors of the economy, The CBN has appropriately launched the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19; a commendable and worthwhile initiative which deserves the moral and financial support of all stakeholders of the private sector.”

The telecommunication guru also pledged to continue to assist various bodies and institutions in the country with the supply of essential materials such as hand sanitizers, test kits, masks, ventilators among others.

