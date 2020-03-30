Baba Ijebu Donates N300m to Lagos Govt to Fight COVID-19

By Eric Elezuo

The Odole-Odua and Asoju Oba of Lagos, Sir Kesington Adebutu, has made a donation of N300 million to the Lagos State government to help in fighting the Coronavirus spread in the state while commending ‘the dynamic efforts of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in bringing succour to the sufferers of COVID-19 Pandemic in the state’.

In a letter the billionaire industrialist signed and made available to The Boss, he was quoted as saying “As a token of our support to the victims, myself, family and organisation are donating a modest sum of N300, 000, 000.00 towards which, we have forwarded the necessary instruction and our bankers – Wema Bank Plc has transferred the sum into the dedicated UBA account…”

Sir Adebutu joins a host of other top personalities, who have made donations to fight the deadly scourge.

