Headline

Baba Ijebu Donates N300m to Lagos Govt to Fight COVID-19

Eric 2 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

By Eric Elezuo

The Odole-Odua and Asoju Oba of Lagos, Sir Kesington Adebutu, has made a donation of N300 million to the Lagos State government to help in fighting the Coronavirus spread in the state while commending ‘the dynamic efforts of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in bringing succour to the sufferers of COVID-19 Pandemic in the state’.

In a letter the billionaire industrialist signed and made available to The Boss, he was quoted as saying “As a token of our support to the victims, myself, family and organisation are donating a modest sum of N300, 000, 000.00 towards which, we have forwarded the necessary instruction and our bankers – Wema Bank Plc has transferred the sum into the dedicated UBA account…”

Sir Adebutu joins a host of other top personalities, who have made donations to fight the deadly scourge.

Eric

Related Articles

Bono, ONE Campaign Commend Saraki, 8th NASS Over Healthcare

April 9, 2019

Opinion: Edo Assembly: Perfecting The Old Order

June 22, 2019

Pendulum: Wait A Minute How Did We Descend This Low

April 13, 2019

African Union Kicks Off AFRIMA 2019, Releases Calender Of Events

May 15, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: