Ighalo Opens Goal Scoring Account at Man U

Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo has opened his goal scoring account for Manchester United.

The deadline day transfer signing was handed his first start by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Thursday in the second leg Europa League tie against FC Brugge and he did not disappoint.

Having only been given cameo roles before tonight in which he showed flashes of brilliance, Ighalo grabbed his chance with two hands in his first.

The former Super Eagles striker is the first Nigerian to play for the Red Devils and he has followed that up as the first to score for the famous English club.

