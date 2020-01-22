World

Greece Elects First Woman President

Eric 13 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Greece’s parliament on Wednesday elected the first woman president in the country’s history, a senior judge with expertise in environmental and constitutional law.

A cross-party majority of 261 MPs voted in favour of 63-year-old Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou, parliament chief Costas Tassoulas said.

“Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou has been elected president of the republic,” Tassoulas said.

The new president, until now the head of Greece’s top administrative court, the Council of State, will take her oath of office on March 13, he added.

The daughter of a Supreme Court judge, Sakellaropoulou completed postgraduate studies at Paris’s Sorbonne University.

She was also the first woman to head the Council of State.

Although the president is nominally the head of the Greek state and commander-in-chief, the post is largely ceremonial.

Greek presidents confirm governments and laws and technically have the power to declare war, but only in conjunction with the government.

(AFP)

Eric

Related Articles

United States Inaugurates Embassy in Jerusalem

May 14, 2018

Jubilation As All 12 Thai Boys, Coach Rescued from Cave after 18 Days

July 10, 2018

Ukraine Releases Manifest of All Passengers Killed in Iran Plane Crash

2 weeks ago

Trump, America’s Oldest First-time President, Celebrates 72 Years

June 14, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: