Killing of Iran Army Chief: US Orders Immediate Evacuation of Citizens from Iraq

“Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge US citizens to depart Iraq immediately,” the State Department tweeted.

“Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the US Embassy compound, all consular operations are suspended. US citizens should not approach the Embassy,” it stated.

— Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) January 3, 2020

