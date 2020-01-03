World
Killing of Iran Army Chief: US Orders Immediate Evacuation of Citizens from Iraq
Following the assassination of top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad, the US State Department on Friday told US citizens to leave Iraq immediately and suspended all consular operations.
“Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge US citizens to depart Iraq immediately,” the State Department tweeted.
“Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the US Embassy compound, all consular operations are suspended. US citizens should not approach the Embassy,” it stated.
