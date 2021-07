Just In: Supreme Court Upholds Akeredolu’s Election As Ondo Gov

By Eric Elezuo

The Supreme Court has upheld the Appeal Court’s verdict in the case brought by Eyitayo Jegede and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as regards the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

The Appeal Court had earlier struck out the case as lacking in merit.

It is now the end of the road for the PDP candidate as Akeredolu can now concentrate on governance.

Like this: Like Loading...