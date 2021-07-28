Tension Heightens As Supreme Court Hears Case Against Ondo Gov, Akeredolu

Checks revealed that the candidate of the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede had proceeded to the apex court to challenge Governor Akeredolu declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the winner of the October 10, 2020, Ondo State governorship election.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital had last June dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP Governorship candidate against the pronouncements of the Election Petition Tribunal.

Reading the judgement, Justice Theresa Ngolika Orji-Abadua, said the case filed by Jegede lacked merit.

A source at the party secretariat told Nigerian Tribune that barring any unforeseen development, the apex court may hear the appeal, take adopted written addresses from both parties and proceed to deliver its verdict later in the evening today (Wednesday).