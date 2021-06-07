Wellness Expert, Arinola Adeniyi is dead

Wellness Expert and owner of popular Venivici Health Club and Spa, Ms Arinola Adeniyi is dead.

The amiable lady who is a respected health coach reportedly died this morning at the age of 60.

The sad news was broken to her thousands of followers on Instagram with the words ” Heaven has gained an angel, rest God’s perfect peace”.

We gathered that she complained of stomach pains late yesterday and reportedly went to.the hospital, only to pronounced dead in the early hours of today.

Close friend, Betty Irabor screamed ” No Nooo” as response to the sad mesaage.

More details later

Like this: Like Loading...