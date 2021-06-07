Twitterban: Redeemed Will Not Comply-Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has said that his church will not be complying the Federal government’s directive that Nigerians should no longer use Twitter.

In a series of tweets on his personal twitter handle, Adeboye wrote; “The Redeemed Christian Church of God is domiciled in more than 170 Nations & Territories. The tweets here are in accordance to Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of Human Rights.”

