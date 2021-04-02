Laycon Sets April 30 Date for Release of New Album ‘Shall We Begin’

In a length Instagram post, he wrote that, “Happy new month !!! Today marks the beginning of a new journey. My album! This is totally yours… made by me & a few of my friends just for your listening pleasure.

“I had so much fun creating it, and I pray listening to it gives you as much joy and satisfaction as I experienced when making it. So thank you for your patience, for trusting the process, for sticking with me and for holding my hands through this journey. From my team and I, we say; …Shall We Begin…”

The album is set to be released on April 30, 2021.