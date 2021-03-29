Headline

Just In: Buhari Jets Out to London for medicals

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow fly out of the country  for routine medical check up according to  his Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

Here is the statement.

PRESIDENT BUHARI BILLED FOR ROUTINE MEDICAL CHECK-UP IN LONDON

President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.

He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
March 29, 2021

 

