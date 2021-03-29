Headline

Just In: Buhari Jets Out to London for medicals

Editor 2 days ago
0 20 Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow fly out of the country  for routine medical check up according to  his Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

Here is the statement.

PRESIDENT BUHARI BILLED FOR ROUTINE MEDICAL CHECK-UP IN LONDON

President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.

He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
March 29, 2021

 

Editor

Related Articles

Buhari Meets Tinubu Ahead of Lagos APC Gov Primary

October 2, 2018

IGP’s Service Extension: “Sahara Reporters Lied-Police High Command

February 8, 2021

EFCC releases full list of the 11-count charge against Naira Marley

May 17, 2019

Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Unveils Programme & Creed

October 22, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: