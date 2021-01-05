Insecurity, Hunger, Unemployment More Than COVID-19, Worry Nigerians – Survey

Nigerians are more worried over insecurity, unemployment, poverty, corruption and high cost of living than they are of the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed over 1, 300 people in the last nine months, a poll says.

The poll, which was conducted by Infotrak Research and Consulting, shows that only seven per cent of respondents expressed worry over COVD-19 than other issues in 2021.

It showed that 16 per cent of those surveyed placed insecurity and crime as their major worry in 2020, while 14 per cent indicated that it was unemployment.

About 13 per cent of those surveyed said the high cost of living was their major worry in 2021, while 12 per cent indicated that it was poverty.

About 10 per cent indicated that corruption was their major concern, while just seven per cent noted that COVID-19 would be their major worry in 2021.

Disaggregating the data in terms of geopolitical zone, findings indicate that 25 per cent of persons living in the troubled North-East say that their number one worry is insecurity, while in the South-West, only nine per cent of respondents say insecurity is their primary worry.

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...