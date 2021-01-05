News

Insecurity, Hunger, Unemployment More Than COVID-19, Worry Nigerians – Survey

Eric 2 days ago
0 7 Less than a minute
KEROSINE QUEUE/PRESS-2/MY DOCUMENT/MY DOCUMENT/JUNE 09 NIGERIANS STRUGGLING TO BUY KEROSINE AT NNPC MEGA STATION IN ABUJA ON WEDNESDAY (10/6/09). PHOTO; NAN

Nigerians are more worried over insecurity, unemployment, poverty, corruption and high cost of living than they are of the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed over 1, 300 people in the last nine months, a poll says.

The poll, which was conducted by Infotrak Research and Consulting, shows that only seven per cent of respondents expressed worry over COVD-19 than other issues in 2021.

It showed that 16 per cent of those surveyed placed insecurity and crime as their major worry in 2020, while 14 per cent indicated that it was unemployment.

About 13 per cent of those surveyed said the high cost of living was their major worry in 2021, while 12 per cent indicated that it was poverty.

About 10 per cent indicated that corruption was their major concern, while just seven per cent noted that COVID-19 would be their major worry in 2021.

Disaggregating the data in terms of geopolitical zone, findings indicate that 25 per cent of persons living in the troubled North-East say that their number one worry is insecurity, while in the South-West, only nine per cent of respondents say insecurity is their primary worry.

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Wikipedia Lists Killing of Lekki Protesters Among Nigerian Army’s Engagements

October 22, 2020

Lawyer Slams CJN For Attending Dinner With Buhari

May 25, 2019

Police Nab Two Gang Leaders of Offa Robbery

May 22, 2018

Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Gen. Jemibewon at 80

July 20, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: