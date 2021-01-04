Paternity Crisis: FCMB Assures Stakeholders, Vows to Punish Violation to Code of Conduct

The First City Monument Bank (FCMB), one of the reputable and reliable banks in Nigeria has said that its services remained second to none and will continue to take the interest of customers as paramount irrespective of the circumstances.

Following the allegations making the rounds of a paternity crisis involving the Managing Director, First City Monument Bank, Mr. Adam Nuru, the bank has also vowed to undertake a thorough investigation as regards what transpired with a view to administering requisite punishment to any erring officer.

It will be recalled that following the death of Mr Tunde Thomas, a spouse of a former staff of the bank, Ms Moyo Thomas, it was alleged that the deceased died as a result of trauma suffered when he was informed that his two children were not his, but Mr Nuru’s.

The bank stated as follows in its press statement:

We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased ex husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.

While this is a personal matter the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct, require the banks board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.

We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.

