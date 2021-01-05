News

Insecurity, Hunger, Unemployment More Than COVID-19, Worry Nigerians – Survey

Eric 13 hours ago
0 6 Less than a minute
KEROSINE QUEUE/PRESS-2/MY DOCUMENT/MY DOCUMENT/JUNE 09 NIGERIANS STRUGGLING TO BUY KEROSINE AT NNPC MEGA STATION IN ABUJA ON WEDNESDAY (10/6/09). PHOTO; NAN

Nigerians are more worried over insecurity, unemployment, poverty, corruption and high cost of living than they are of the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed over 1, 300 people in the last nine months, a poll says.

The poll, which was conducted by Infotrak Research and Consulting, shows that only seven per cent of respondents expressed worry over COVD-19 than other issues in 2021.

It showed that 16 per cent of those surveyed placed insecurity and crime as their major worry in 2020, while 14 per cent indicated that it was unemployment.

About 13 per cent of those surveyed said the high cost of living was their major worry in 2021, while 12 per cent indicated that it was poverty.

About 10 per cent indicated that corruption was their major concern, while just seven per cent noted that COVID-19 would be their major worry in 2021.

Disaggregating the data in terms of geopolitical zone, findings indicate that 25 per cent of persons living in the troubled North-East say that their number one worry is insecurity, while in the South-West, only nine per cent of respondents say insecurity is their primary worry.

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Indulge in Active Sex, Look Younger, Live Longer

August 18, 2018

Just In: INEC Picks Nov 30, Lists Affected Areas for Kogi West Senatorial Rerun

November 22, 2019

OAU Sex for Marks Lecturer Opens Up: Why I Demanded Sex from Female Student

July 6, 2018

TILT Boss, Habeeb Okunola Celebrates God’s Goodness, Empowers the Needy

August 4, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: