COVID-19: 48% Patients in Lagos Are Asymptomatic – Health Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said 48 per cent of COVID-19 patients in the state do not know they are carriers of the virus.

Abayomi, at a briefing in Alausa on Monday, said 16 per cent of the COVID-19 cases currently in the state were severe cases, while one per cent are in critical condition.

He said, “48 per cent of people infected with COVID-19 have very mild symptoms or even asymptomatic. Some of them don’t even know they’re carrying the virus.”

The Punch

