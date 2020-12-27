Women Affairs Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Fallen, has declared that she has contracted the Coronavirus.

The Minister made her status known in a press statement she signed, adding that she had already gone into isolation.

Read the Minister’s statement in full:

Following interaction with individuals that later show asymptomatic signs of COVID19, I have been advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days.

This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on myself and members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative.

Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation during the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all stay safe and observe all COVID19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic.

I urge you all to please take responsibility for yourself and family in order to protect our dear country even more at this time.

