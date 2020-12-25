Former Kano Gov, Kwankwaso Loses Father

Musa Kwankwaso, the father of former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is dead.

The elder Mr Kwankwaso, 93, died in the early hours of Friday.

He was the village head of Kwankwaso before he was elevated to district head of Madobi Local Government Area and Majidadin Kano by the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero.

He was recently appointed Makaman Karaye by the Emir of Karaye, Ibrahim Abubakar ll, one of the emirs of four emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

A statement issued by ex-governor Kwankwaso’s principal private secretary, Muhammad Ali, said the funeral prayer will be conducted on Friday by 3 p.m. at the residence of the former governor, Miller road, Bompai in Kano metropolis.

According to the statement, late Mr Kwankwaso left behind two wives, 19 children and many grand children.

The statement reads in part, “It is with a heavy heart and reverence to Allah (SWT) that we announce the passing away of of our father Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso the Majidadin Kano/Makaman Karaye at the age of 93 in the early hours of morning Friday 25th December, 2020 in Kano.

