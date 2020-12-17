Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Tinubu, Others Hail Buhari at 78

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, have felicitated with President, Muhammadu Buhari, who turns 78 today.

Lawan, in a statement he signed said the President had shown undeniable commitment to the unity, peace and even development of Nigeria.

He cited the ongoing infrastructure projects across the country and “series of programmes targeted at lifting the most vulnerable, like the social investment scheme,” as major achievements of the Buhari regime.

In his statement Gbajabiamila said, “Nigeria and Nigerians have gained a lot from your wealth of experience and selfless service to the country and humanity in your 78-year sojourn on mother earth. As our leader, your humility, dedication to the unity of Nigeria and commitment to making the country better are unquestionable.

“Under our great party, the All Progressives Congress, you have redefined selfless service. Nigerians should continue to support the President for there are better days ahead.”

On his part, Tinubu described Buhari as a “true patriot who wants the best for the nation.”

Tinubu, in a statement he signed, said, “I join all patriotic and peace-loving Nigerians in supporting your efforts to move Nigeria forward and to find lasting solutions to the longstanding issues that have faced our nation for so long.

“You are a true patriot who wants the best for the nation and I join you in this desire. May Almighty Allah bless these efforts and support us so that at the end of the day we shall overcome and that Nigeria must stand as a prosperous and peaceful nation.”

Also, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said he shared in the joy of the president birthday.

“As you continue to serve our nation with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication, I thank Almighty God for granting you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment.

“We in Ogun State share in both the joy and challenges and pray that this birthday will bring you the good fortune to address the security, economic and political challenges facing our country,” the statement added.

Similarly, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said President Buhari had demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills, patriotism, integrity and courage in steering the ship of Nigeria.

He said, “Since you assumed office on May 29, 2015, you have provided honest and transparent leadership and your achievements in the fight against corruption, has earned Nigeria respect in the comity of nations. You are a true leader that’s worthy of emulation.”

Meanwhile, This is the first time Buhari will be marking his birthday outside the Presidential Villa, Abuja since he became President in 2015.

When he marked his 73rd birthday in December 2015, he was joined by family members and political associates inside the Presidential Villa.

In 2016 when he clocked 74, Buhari again marked his birthday with members of the Guard Brigade holding a special parade.

The event was held at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A similar scenario played out in 2017 when the President’s wife, Aisha; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; and some top government officials including state governors organised a surprise birthday get-together for Buhari when he clocked 75.

In 2018 when he clocked 76, the Guards Brigade again held a special parade among other activities marking the day.

The story was not different in 2019 when Buhari clocked 77.

He celebrated the day with his aides and family members inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

