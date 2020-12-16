Updated: Ikoyi Shooting: Dapo Ojora’s Burial Shifted to Tuesday

Though the family is still in shock and filled with grief, Dapo Ojora, businessman and son of corporate titan, The Otunba Adeyinka Ojora will be reportedly buried this Friday, December 19, 2020.

However, the burial date has been moved to Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Sources revealed that the family have insisted on a thorough investigation and autopsy before the burial but have gone ahead to put machinery in place for his burial.

According a source” Discussions have begun but the family have

decided to put this sad incident behind them before Christmas”

Unconfirmed reports reveal that the late Dapo who died after a shooting in his Ikoyi home will be buried near his elder brother, Adegboyega aka Gbegi who died nine years ago.

The Boss also learnt that the funeral service maybe held at the Ojora Family Church, Our Saviours Church, Tafawa Balewa Square.

