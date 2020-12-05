Billionaire Businessman, Harry Akande Dies at 77

By Eric Elezuo

One of Nigeria’s most accomplished business man of his days, Chief Harry Ayoade Akande, has died.

Chief Akande, who, according to Chief Dele Momodu, during his days, held America spellbound with his Hollywood star-like lifestyle, died in the early hours of Saturday.

His death makes him the second Ibadan billionaire to die this year after the passing away of The Parakoyi, Chief Bode Akindele.

The one time president aspirant was born in 1943 in Ibadan. He was aged 77.

Announcing his death, a member of the Akande family, Mr. Olumide Akande, described Chief Akande as ‘an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents’.

Read his full statement:

Chief Harry Ayoade Akande, Agba Oye of Ibadanland (March 3, 1943 – December 5, 2020)

In the early hours of Saturday, December 5, 2020, our patriarch Chief Harry Ayodele Akande passed away following a brief illness.

Chief Harry Akande was an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents.

But by far his greatest passion was for a better Nigeria that guaranteed equity and justice for all. It is our fervent hope that this will be a reality in the not too distant future.

His passing is a huge shock to his immediate & extended family, friends & associates. We are all grappling to make some sense of it.

As we seek the repose of his gentle soul, we ask you to in turn uphold us in your prayers while we pass through this very turbulent period of our lives occasioned by the loss of someone as dear as him.

Thank you.

