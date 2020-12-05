Headline

Breaking: Billionaire Tycoon, Chief Harry Akande Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Editor 1 day ago
By Michael Effiong

 

Bilionaire Businessman, who captivated many in the 80s and 90s with his class and style,  The Agbaoye of Ibadan, Chief Harry Akande is dead.

Sources revealed to The Boss that the billionaire who has been having a running court battle with authorities over a botched airport hotel project and  also the Nigerian promoters of Shoprite had been ill before he lost the battle of life.

The sad news was broken by The Boss Publisher, Dele Momodu on his social media platforms. He wrote:CHIEF HARRY AYOADE AKANDE, one of Nigeria’s richest men of his generation has passed on this morning… Rest in Peace Sir…
CHIEF HARRY AYOADE AKANDE had held America spellbound with his Hollywood star-like lifestyle… He is the second Ibadan billionaire to pass on this year after the departure of The Parakoyi, CHIEF BODE AKINDELE… May their souls Rest in Peace…

 

More details later

