Breaking News: Great African, President JJ Rawlings Is Dead

By Michael Effiong

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings and founder of National Democratic Congress ( NDC) has passed on at age 73

He died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Multiple sources close to the family of the former President has confirmed to THE BOSS that he was ill and was admitted at popular Korle Bu Hospital in Accra.

Jerry John Rawlings buried his mother Madam Victoria Agbotui in October 2020. Madam Agbotui died at the age of 101

MORE DETAILS LATER

