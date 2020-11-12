Headline

Breaking News: Great African, President JJ Rawlings Is Dead

Editor 1 day ago
0 23 Less than a minute

By Michael Effiong

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings and founder of National Democratic Congress ( NDC) has passed on at age 73

He died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Multiple  sources close to the family of the former President has confirmed to THE BOSS that he was ill and was admitted at popular Korle Bu Hospital in Accra.

Jerry John Rawlings buried his mother Madam Victoria Agbotui in October 2020. Madam Agbotui died at the age of 101

MORE DETAILS LATER

Tags

Editor

Related Articles

FG Announces Date for 2020 WASSCE

July 27, 2020

COVID-19: Family Postpones 2nd Annual Chief J.E. Imoukhuede Memorial Lecture

April 6, 2020

Oshiomhole’s Deputy Tears Him Apart ” You Are Deficient & Lack Composure To Be Chairman, So, Step Aside”

May 28, 2019

World Cup: Super Falcons Crash Out Against Germany

June 22, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: