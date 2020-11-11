Featured

Ex-Kaduna Gov, Balarabe Musa Dies at 84

A former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, is dead.

Mr Musa’s death was announced by his political associate and former senator, Shehu Sani.

“Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died.May Allah forgive his souls and grant him Aljanna firdausi.Amin,” Mr Sani wrote on Twitter.

Balarabe Musa was elected governor of Kaduna State in 1979 but was later controversially impeached and removed from office.

He is considered a progessive and worked with people of like minds to mobilise against the military junta of late Sani Abacha.

