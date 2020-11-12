Featured

Aftermath of the #EndSARS Protests (See Level of Devastation in Living Colours)

The peaceful #EndSARS Protests, which was later hijacked by miscreants and hoodlums, following the shooting at Lekki tollgate, left a lot of destructions, killings and mayhem.

In Lagos alone, it is estimated that over a trillion naira is needed to rebuild the damaged infrastructures. The story is the same across the country, especially in states where the pillage took place such as Abia, Cross Rivers, Enugu, Anambra and others.

Below is a PDF representation of the carnage left behind while the #EndSARS Protests lasted:

Aftermath of Protest_Latest

