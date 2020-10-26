Return Looted Items within 72 Hours, Oyetola Tells Hoodlums

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has given hoodlums, who looted government and private assets in the state 72 hours to return the looted items or face the wrath of the law.

The governor gave the order over the weekend while addressing newsmen during an on-the-spot assessment of some of the looted places.

He called on the hoodlums to surrender all the stolen items to security agents, traditional rulers, local government chairmen and community leaders in their respective domains.

He said those who refused to honour the ultimatum would be tracked and brought to justice, while those who embraced it would be forgiven.

The governor, while sympathising with the victims of the looted assets, promised them government’s support.

He said, “What I witnessed here today is not actually a question of hoodlums, but armed robbers. They have actually removed all the machines that are here.

“It is very unfortunate. What I have seen here is massive looting, armed robbery and stealing of the highest order.

“I can say categorically that #EndSARS protest is not what we are seeing here today. This is pure looting and it is all over.

“As a government, we will look at the possible ways of bringing the victims back to life through our efforts and the intervention of the Federal Government.”

The warehouses where COVID-19 palliatives were stored as well as private stores were recently looted in the state.

The National Grain Silos in Ilesa town was not spared as hoodlums looted all the food items kept in the facility.

Oyetola, worried by the development, had re-imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state on Saturday.

(NAN)

Like this: Like Loading...