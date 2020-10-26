Police Begin Manhunt for Looters, Arrest 483

The police on Sunday ordered their officers and men to go after those who were looting private and government establishments under the guise of #EndSARS protests.

Police commands in Akwa Ibom, Osun, Plateau, Kano and Anambra states in separate interviews with The PUNCH, said they had stepped up efforts to arrest suspected looters.

Already, no fewer than 483 suspected looters have been arrested in Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Osun, Anambra, Kano and Plateau states.

Peaceful protests by youths calling for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force turned violent on Tuesday when soldiers shot peaceful protesters in Lekki, Lagos.

Policemen and thugs also attacked protesters across the country. Police stations, government buildings and vehicles have been vandalised by thugs.

On Friday, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), said no fewer than 69 people died in the protests.

Since Thursday last week, looters, have been attacking stores, where COVID-19 palliatives were kept, as well as residents of politicians in Oyo, Plateau and Akwa Ibom states.

Kano police command arrests 40 looters – PPRO

But on Sunday, the police said they had begun clampdown on the looters.

No fewer than 40 persons have been arrested in connection with the looting at the Sabon Gari area of the Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State on Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed this in an interview with The PUNCH in Kano on Sunday.

He said the looters were apprehended in various parts of Sabon Gari with the exhibits (looted goods), which were with the police.

“Over 40 suspects were arrested and they were apprehended with the exhibits (the goods they stole from their victims).

Recall that some miscreants, who hijacked the #EndSARS protests, looted the multi-million naira Galaxy Mall at Sabon Gari, Kano on Tuesday.

In Akwa Ibom State, the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, said that the command had arrested 10 suspected looters and recovered stolen goods estimated at several millions of naira, following Thursday’s looting of private and government establishments in the state.

Speaking to one of our correspondents on Sunday, through the command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, the police commissioner said, “Officers have been mobilised to every nook and cranny of the state” to fish out the looters.

