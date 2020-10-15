We Are Committed to Defending the Country and Her Democracy, Army Reads Riot Act to ‘Trouble Makers’

The Nigerian Army has issued a warning against persons it tagged “subversive elements and trouble makers” and warned them to desist from such acts.

The army said it remained committed to defending the country and her democracy “at all cost.”

In what could be described as a veiled warning to the #EndSARS protesters, who have been occupying the streets for the past one week, and demanding the reform of the Nigeria Police, the NA threatened to “deal with any situation decisively”.

The army authorities stated this in a statement titled, ‘Nigerian Army remains resolute to the peace and stability of the nation,’ signed by the acting Director Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, on Wednesday.

It read, “The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure law-abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a responsible and law-abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the country.

“The NA hereby, warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defending the country and her democracy at all cost.

“The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively.”

The military authorities directed officers and men “never to be distracted by anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity.”

The Punch

