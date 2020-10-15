Featured

Senate Rejects Nomination of Lauretta Onochie as INEC Commissioner

Eric 1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute

The leadership of the Senate has asked the presidency to reconsider the nomination of Lauretta Onochie, Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission representing the South-South, thenigeriadaily.com reports.

Our newspaper learnt that the leadership of the Senate on Wednesday evening sent a memo to the presidency on the request to confirm Onochie as an INEC commissioner.

According to our source, the Senate enumerated reasons it cannot confirm Onochie , including that her nomination is unconstitutional considering her position as a card carrying member of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress.

Recall that several Nigerians have reacted to Onochie’s appointment insisting that she is not qualified to be an election umpire .

Eric

Related Articles

Showdown Imminent in Senate As Saraki is Set to Wield Big Stick Against Akpabio, Others

August 12, 2018

#EndSARS: Protesters Block Lagos Airport, National Stadium Entrances

3 days ago

Merit Time International to Honour Susan Thomas with Distinguished Political Icon in the Diaspora Award

July 26, 2018

I’m Not Aware that Peterside Has Been Sacked, Replaced, Says Amaechi

March 6, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: