Senate Rejects Nomination of Lauretta Onochie as INEC Commissioner

The leadership of the Senate has asked the presidency to reconsider the nomination of Lauretta Onochie, Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission representing the South-South, thenigeriadaily.com reports.

Our newspaper learnt that the leadership of the Senate on Wednesday evening sent a memo to the presidency on the request to confirm Onochie as an INEC commissioner.

According to our source, the Senate enumerated reasons it cannot confirm Onochie , including that her nomination is unconstitutional considering her position as a card carrying member of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress.

Recall that several Nigerians have reacted to Onochie’s appointment insisting that she is not qualified to be an election umpire .

