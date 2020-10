Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has lost his mother Abigail Makinde, few weeks to her 82nd birthday.

Confirming the development to newsmen on Thursday, Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State Governor, said that an official statement will be released soon.

Reports however, said Governor Makinde’s mother, who is 81 years old died in the early hours of Thursday.

She was billed to have her 82nd birthday on November 7, 2020.

