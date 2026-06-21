Boss Of The Week
Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, Revels at 85
By Eric Elezuo
The celebration to herald the 85th birthday of one Nigeria’s most influential monarchs, Igwe Alfred Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, was top-notch and eye-popping, drawing together the who’s who of the nation’s celebrity circle.
The elaborate gathering, held at the highbrow The Delborough Hotel, in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, a venue where the Obi himself supervises as its board chairman, was well attended by top dignitaries, political leaders, traditional rulers, business executives, and other prominent Nigerians
As it’s the tradition of the hotel, the reverred traditional ruler and cynosure of the everybody’s eyes for the day, was received to the venue by the Chief host, Mr. Stanley Uzochukwu, who prostrated full length on the floor in total obeisance, and a guard of honour, mounted by guests and hotel staff, shortly before the birthday boy was reverently served a cocktail. This is even as every other guest was welcomed on arrival with a colourful cultural dance performance.
With the venue brimming with high-caliber guests including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi; Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Nkiru Anumudu and Group CEO of Nestoil, Obi Jackson.
Delivering his goodwill message, Chief Obasanjo recounted his long-standing friendship with Igwe Achebe, describing him as a man of peace and a bridge-builder.
“Over the years, what you have consistently demonstrated to me is that you are a man of peace and a peacemaker. One of the things that endears you to me is that wherever I go, traditional rulers in the North, South, East and West all speak highly of you,” he said.
Also speaking, Mr. Peter Obi described the Obi of Onitsha as a father figure, noting that he had to leave another engagement to attend the celebration. He later offered a heartfelt prayers for the monarch.
In his response, the Obi of Onitsha, also fondly and traditional referred as Agbogidi, reflected on his long-standing relationship with Obasanjo, recalling occasions when he hosted him during his presidency and other moments of mutual engagement following his own ascension to the throne. He also expressed gratitude to Stanley Uzochukwu for hosting him honorably, and to all the dignitaries in attendance for sparing time to honour him.
Arguably the most influential traditional ruler in the Igboland, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe CFR, mni was born on May 14, 1941. He is the 21st Obi of Onitsha, in Anambra State.
In a nutshell, Achebe is the Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, a position he has held since 2015, and assumed after serving as Chancellor of Kogi State University. He also serves as the chairman of the board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria, and the Chairman of International Breweries (ABInBev) Nigeria. Before emerging as the Obi of Onitsha, in 2002, he had a career in the Royal Dutch Shell Group serving as Director in various companies in the group.
Igwe Achebe is well read, passing through all levels of education. He attended Government Secondary School, Owerri, before his admission into Stanford University in 1966, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He later proceeded to Columbia University for a Master’s degree in Business Administration.
In a bid to fortify himself more for the challenges ahead, Achebe, in 1979, attended the maiden Senior Executive Course of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, near Jos.
Outside Shell, Obi Achebe has held positions on the governing councils of the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, and the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association. In corporate life, Obi Achebe was chairman of Diamond Bank PLC and the Universal Insurance PLC and is currently the chairman of Unilever Nigeria PLC, Intafact Beverages Limited (SAB-Miller), and Omak Maritime Limited.
On two occasions, Obi Achebe has served the nation on panels of inquiry in the petroleum sector. In 1976, he was a member of the Administrative Panel of Enquiry on the Port Harcourt Refinery. In 2004, President Obasanjo called on him to be Chairman of the Presidential Enquiry into the February 2003 Fuel Shortage in the country.
In 2005, Obi Achebe was a delegate to the National Political Reform Conference representing the traditional rulers of South-Eastern States. He became Chairman of the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources Management Reforms and coordinated the traditional rulers’ forum at the Conference.
Obi Achebe is a member of several social, professional and non-profit organisations in Nigeria and overseas. He is a fellow of both the Nigerian Institute of Management and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations. He is a Life Member of the Nigerian Economic Society and member of the Nigerian Institute of Personnel Management and Nigerian Environmental Society. He is a Vice-Patron of Island Club, Lagos; Vice-Patron of Lagos Country Club, and Member of the Metropolitan Club, Lagos.
On bilateral and multilateral relations, Obi Achebe has also represented Nigeria’s interests on social, cultural and commercial matters. He has been a member of the Nigeria-Britain Association (NBA) and a life member of the counterpart Britain-Nigeria Association (BNA). He has served as a member of the Governing Board of the BNA, the Advisory Board of the Britain-Nigeria Business Council, and the Board of Trustees of the Africa Centre, all based in the United Kingdom. On becoming a traditional ruler, the Africa Centre, in recognition of his services, made him one of its five Patrons, with Nelson Mandela as the Grand Patron.
Obi Achebe has a strong passion for education as a fundamental factor in national development. In his firm belief that lack of funds should not prevent any child from acquiring a good education, he set up early in his reign a manpower development trust fund for his community. In 2007, he, along with His Majesty, Oba Okunade Sijuwade II, the late Ooni of Ife, and His Majesty, Alhaji Ado Bayero, the late Emir of Kano, were guests of the Director-General of UNESCO in Paris to share thoughts on the strategic role of monarchs in promoting the development of science and technology. In 2008 and 2010, he addressed the annual symposium of the Nigeria Higher Education Foundation in New York City to promote partnership between the US and Nigerian universities. He became Chancellor of Kogi State University in 2010.
In recognition of his varied services to the society, Obi Achebe was decorated with the National Honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic in 2004. He was appointed Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council in 2008; made an Honorary Fellow of the Nwafor Orizu College of Education in 2008; and awarded the degrees of Doctor of Law (LL.D.) Honoris Causa by the Anambra State University in 2008, and Doctor of Science (DSc) Honoris Causa by the Kogi State University in 2010.
As the chief custodian of Onitsha tradition and culture, the Agbogidi spearheads the Ofala Festival, one of the popular Igbo festivals, every year.
Boss Of The Week
Behold! The World’s First Trillionaire, Elon Musk
Courtesy: CBS
Elon Musk has become the first person to cross the trillionaire threshold, at least on paper, after SpaceX priced its blockbuster initial public offering at $135 a share and its stock soared in its stock market debut.
Before the IPO, Musk was worth an estimated $813 billion, a fortune more than twice as large as the planet’s second-richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page, who is worth an estimated $288 billion, according to Forbes.
“SpaceX wants to be able to take you to the Moon, take you to Mars and ultimately beyond,” Musk said at a launch event with staffers on Friday at the company’s headquarters in Starbase, Texas.
SpaceX formally setting its stock price at $135 boosted Musk’s fortune to just over $1 trillion. The shares, which trade under the ticker symbol SPCX, jumped after they began trading shortly before noon ET. At its closing price of $160.95 on Friday, Musk’s net worth reached roughly $1.14 trillion, although future declines could push him back below the trillionaire mark.
While billionaire wealth alone may be hard enough to comprehend, a trillionaire represents a level of wealth that rivals the economic output of the world’s biggest nations. Only 19 countries have GDPs that surpass $1 trillion, ranging from the U.S. to the Netherlands, according to World Bank data.
Musk’s surging fortune represents a “new Gilded Age” of wealth inequality, Oxfam America senior director of economic justice Nabil Ahmed said in a statement.
“Elon Musk’s rise to trillionaire status marks a new pinnacle of oligarchy,” Ahmed said.
To be sure, plenty of other SpaceX employees and investors are likely to mint new fortunes with the IPO. About 4,400 SpaceX workers could become millionaires when the stock begins trading, according to the New York Times. But Musk is likely to be the biggest beneficiary, given his large stake in the business.
Trillionaire math
Musk owns 4.8 billion shares of SpaceX, or about 42% of the company, as well as 350 million stock options exercisable at $8.39 per share, according to the company’s IPO filing. At $135 a share, Musk’s stake is worth $648 billion. His options add another $44.3 billion to his net worth.
Because Forbes valued Musk’s pre-IPO stake in SpaceX at $500 billion, the IPO sale boosts the value of his SpaceX shares by an additional $192.3 billion, bringing his total net worth to $1.005 trillion.
SpaceX shares touched as high as $168.75 in Friday afternoon trading before closing at $160.95. At the closing price, Musk’s stake in SpaceX is worth an additional $326 billion, placing his total wealth at roughly $1.14 billion.
That wealth makes Musk richer than the bottom 46% of the world’s population, or a combined 3.8 billion people, Oxfam said.
ABOUT THE TRILLIONAIRE, ELON MUSK
By Wikipedia
Born Elon Reeve Musk on June 28, 1971, into the wealthy Musk family in Pretoria, South Africa, Musk emigrated in 1989 to Canada; he has Canadian citizenship since his mother was born there. He received bachelor’s degrees in 1997 from the University of Pennsylvania before moving to California to pursue business ventures. In 1995, Musk co-founded the software company Zip2. Following its sale in 1999, he co-founded X.com, an online payment company that later merged to form PayPal, which was acquired by eBay in 2002. Musk also became an American citizen in 2002.
In 2002, Musk founded the space technology company SpaceX, becoming its CEO and chief engineer; the company has since led innovations in reusable rockets and commercial spaceflight. Musk joined the automaker Tesla as an early investor in 2004 and became its CEO and product architect in 2008; it has since become a leader in electric vehicles. In 2015, he co-founded OpenAI to advance artificial intelligence (AI) research, but later left; growing discontent with the organization’s direction and leadership in the AI boom in the 2020s led him to establish xAI, which became a subsidiary of SpaceX in 2026. In 2022, he acquired the social network Twitter, implementing significant changes, and rebranding it as X in 2023. His other businesses include the neurotechnology company Neuralink, which he co-founded in 2016, and the tunneling company The Boring Company, which he founded in 2017.
In November 2025, Tesla approved a pay package worth $1 trillion for Musk, which he is to receive over 10 years if he meets specific goals.
Musk is a supporter of global far-right politics, figures, and political parties. He was the largest donor in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, where he supported Donald Trump. After Trump was inaugurated as president in January 2025, Musk served as Senior Advisor to the President and as the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk left the Trump administration in May 2025, and returned to managing his companies; shortly thereafter he had a public feud with Trump.
Musk’s political activities, statements and views have made him a polarizing figure. He has been criticized for making unscientific and misleading statements, including spreading COVID-19 misinformation, promoting conspiracy theories, and affirming antisemitic, racist, and transphobic comments. His acquisition of Twitter was controversial because, following his pledge to decrease censorship, there was an increase in hate speech and misinformation on the service. His role in the second Trump administration attracted public backlash, particularly in response to DOGE.
Boss Of The Week
Aliko Dangote Stands Tall As Distinguished Fellow of Nigerian Academy of Engineers
By Eric Elezuo
In recognition of his outstanding impact on engineering practice and development, the Nigerian Academy of Engineers (NAE) has conferred an Honorary fellowship award on the richest person in Africa, and President Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.
The elite-graded event, which drew eminent personalities from across the nation, including the Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, was held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
A distinguished businessman and philanthropist, Dangote, in company of his daughters, other family members, and the management of the Dangote Group, received the Distinguished Honourary Fellow of the Academy by the President of the academy, Engr. Rahamon Bello, himself. The honour is the Academy’s highest recognition of excellence to individuals.
The event, anchored by Akin Semowo, began with a procession, followed by the rendition of the national anthem.
In his address, Bello said the induction reflects Dangote’s immense contributions to industrial and economic growth.
“As we induct him as the Academy’s sixth Honorary Fellow today, we acknowledge his immense contributions and formally welcome him into our community of thought leaders and nation builders.
“On behalf of the Council and Fellows of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, it is my great honour to welcome you and congratulate you on this well-deserved recognition.
“We look forward to your continued engagement with the Academy as we collectively work towards advancing engineering solutions for Nigeria’s development,” he said, acknowledging the Academy’s 29th year of existence since 1997.
He further described the academy as an apex body committed to advancing excellence in science, engineering, technology and innovation for national development, noting that it comprises eminent Nigerian and foreign engineering professionals who provide leadership on national engineering and technological issues.
According to him, the Academy offers a platform for experts to pool insights and advise government and private organisations on policy, especially in technology.
While acknowledging that the honour celebrates vision, resilience and commitment to advancing industrialisation, he said that Dangote’s investments span cement manufacturing, sugar refining, salt processing, vehicle assembly and petroleum refining, just as he noted that the Dangote Refinery is Africa’s largest oil refinery and a symbol of engineering excellence and innovation.
Also speaking, the Guest Speaker, Dr Mutiu Sunmonu, highlighted resilience, ethical leadership and navigating complexity as critical for modern industrialists.
Sunmonu said emerging economies must align energy infrastructure, investment flows and industrial policies to drive growth.
He stressed the need for foreign direct investment and public-private partnerships to scale energy systems and industrial capacity.
In his speech, the Group Managing Director of ARCO Group Plc, Mr Alfred Okoigun, said engineering must remain central to Nigeria’s development agenda, noting that Dangote’s recognition underscores the need for deliberate investment in engineering capacity.
He said countries like China had shown the gains of aligning ambition with technical expertise, adding that prioritising engineering in policy, education and industry, alongside strong institutions, is key to global competitiveness.
Special Guest of Honour, Prof. Benedict Oramah, commended Dangote’s contributions to Nigeria’s industrial landscape and job creation while Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, represented by his Special Adviser on Works, Dr Adekunle Olayinka, said Dangote’s efforts shows African innovation can compete globally.
Dangote, in his response, expressed happiness at being considered for the honour while describing engineering as a driver of national development and global competitiveness.
“Engineering is more than a profession; it is the language of progress.
“Every bridge that connects communities, every megawatt that lights homes and every drop of fuel that powers our economy begins as an engineering idea,” he said.
He noted that his business journey across Africa had reinforced his belief that engineers were central to economic transformation, describing them as “the silent architects of national development.”
He pledged support for mentorship, research, innovation and capacity building through expanded graduate programmes and partnerships with the academy.
Among other personalities that attended the event were Chairman/CEO of Channels Television, Dr. John Momoh; Chairman, Titan Trust Bank, Dr. Tunde Lemo; Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu; Senator Iyiola Omisore and Oil and Gas Expert, Dan Kunle among others.
Born in Kano in 1957, Dangote proudly shuttles between three wonderful tags as the richest man in Nigeria; the richest man in Africa and the richest Black man in the world. He has paid his dues, and mankind is the better for it.
Releasing impacts, Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), the private charitable foundation of Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Incorporated in 1994, as Dangote Foundation, is saddled with the mission to enhance opportunities for social change through strategic investments that improve health and wellbeing, promote quality education, and broaden economic empowerment opportunities. 20 years later, the Foundation has become the largest private Foundation in sub-Saharan Africa, with the largest endowment by a single African donor.
The primary focus of ADF is child nutrition, with wraparound interventions centered on health, education and empowerment, and disaster relief. The Foundation also supports stand-alone projects with the potential for significant social impact.
The Foundation works with state and national governments and many highly reputable international and domestic charities, non-governmental organizations and international agencies to advance its humanitarian agenda.
In one of its biggest collaboration to date, Aliko Dangote Foundation started working in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and key northern State Governments in Nigeria from 2013 to eradicate polio and strengthen routine immunization in Nigeria.
Worthy of praise is the fact that nearly a decade, the Foundation has spent over N7 Billion in the course of feeding, clothing and the general welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons in the Northeast.
To make his host communities feel at ease, and the impact of his presence, Dangote has embarked on an initiative to provide further support to improving educational systems in Ibeju-Lekki and Epe locality. The educational support initiative is a tripartite programme consisting of scholarship, capacity building for teachers and school infrastructure projects.
In addition, Scholarships have been awarded to 52 secondary school students whilst some financial support was provided to their parents and/or guardians. Tertiary students will be included in the next batch of the scheme.
Furthermore, about 100 teachers, principals and school administrators were trained in teaching techniques for the 21st century. After which they were monitored in class on how they were using the skills acquired.
There is hardly any sector that has not felt the milk of human kindness running through Aliko Dangote; the military, media, politicians, governments across boards and more.
Dangote is surely an asset to this world!
As at today, there is no space for slowing down for Dangote as he continues to trudge on, creating firsts after first for himself and for humanity.
He is blessed with three wonderful daughters, who have followed the rewarding footprints of entrepreneurship.
Congratulations are in order for the African giant, and may he continue enjoy many more laurels as his footprints remain indelible in the sands of time.
Sir, continue to dominate the pages of history books with your impactful strides and results!
Boss Of The Week
African Heritage Awards: Honours Galore for Ex-AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina
By Eric Elezuo
The story of the former President of the prestigious Africa Development Bank (AfDB), Mr. Akinwumi Adesina, is one veritably punctuated with honours, credibility, integrity, service delivery and show of gratitude. This is the reason behind the copious awards that have trailed his existence, in and out of office.
It was for his exemplary leadership qualities, among a plethora of achievements that the main hall of the glamorous Movenpick Hotel, in the heart of Accra, Ghana, was jam-packed with special guests, dignitaries and a host of other African achievers, including the 24-hour Economy exponent, who is the admired President of Ghana, Dr. John Dramani Mahama. The event was the 2026 African Heritage Awards. And Adesina one more time, shone like a million stars, carting away the prestigious African Lifetime Achievement Award.
Akinwumi is not a stranger to high profile and prestigious awards.
Recall that shortly before he rounded off his tenure as AfDB president, he was awarded the much sought after Obafemi Awolowo Leadership prize in the presence notable dignitaries. As a follow-up, he won the inaugural African of the Decade Award. A landmark achievement, and the first of its kind.
His then organisation, the AfDB celebrated the landmark honour with glowing tributes, part of which include the fact that “Dr. Adesina has demonstrated a significant impact on the African continent through innovative solutions, projects, or initiatives that address the continent’s pressing socio-economic and environmental challenges. He has consistently shown leadership, vision, and dedication, driving positive change in sustainable development in Africa.”
The also recognised that “Under Adesina’s tenure, Nigeria ended 40 years of corruption in the fertilizer sector by developing and implementing an innovative electronic wallet system, which directly provides farmers with subsidized farm inputs at scale using their mobile phones.
“Since assuming leadership of the African Development Bank in 2015, Adesina, a World Food Prize laureate, has been instrumental in attracting global investment, championed innovative development strategies, and consistently positioned Africa as a continent of immense potential and opportunity.”
As always, Adesina was accompanied by his beloved wife, Mrs Grace Yemisi Adesina, and a retinue of well wishers.
It was a moment of glamour and most sought after, when the Dr Mahama stepped up the podium to do the honours to a son of Africa, whose tenure in every field of endeavour he had walked through, especially his 10-year stewardship at the AfDB, had been crowned with loud ovation.
Smiling from ear to ear, and with certain encouragement and support from his wife, Adesina picked up his award to a thunderous cheer by a crowd of distinguished ladies and gentlemen.
THE MAN, AKINWUMI ADESINA
Akinwunmi Adesina is one Nigerian who has left the footprint of achievements, nostalgia, accomplishment and determination in the sands of time, culminating in his unequivocal acceptance by well meaning peoples of the earth.
Born to a Nigerian farmer in Ibadan, Oyo State, on February 6, 1960, Adesina attended a village school and graduated with a Bachelors in Agricultural Economics with First Class Honors from the University of Ife, Nigeria in 1981. He was basically the first student to be awarded this distinction by the university. He followed up his studies at Purdue University in Indiana, briefly returning to Nigeria in 1984 to get married.
Afterwards, he returned to school, obtaining his PhD (Agricultural Economics) in 1988 from Purdue, winning the Outstanding Ph.D Thesis for his research work in the bargain.
Adesina’s professional career kicked off proper in 1990, when he served as a Senior Economist at West African Rice Development Association (WARDA) in Bouaké, Ivory Coast. He served till 1995.
He worked at the Rockefeller Foundation since winning a fellowship from the Foundation as a senior scientist in 1988.
From 1999 to 2003 he was the representative of the Foundation for the southern African area. And from 2003 until 2008, he was an Associate Director for food security.
In 2011, he was appointed Nigerian Agriculture Minister, a post he held till 2015 when the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan ended.
Adesina was named as Forbes African Man of the Year for his reform of Nigerian agriculture. He introduced more transparency into the fertiliser supply chain. He also said that he would give away mobile phones to farmers but this proved too difficult as a result of lack of mobile network in rural areas.
Also in 2010, United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon appointed him as one of 17 global leaders to spearhead the Millennium Development Goals.
On May 28, 2015, just before he completed his tenure as the Nigerian Minister of Agriculture, a position he had held for four years, Adesina was elected the presumptive President of the African Development Bank. He began his tenure of the office on September 1 2015. He is the eighth president in the organization’s history, and the first Nigerian to hold the post.
On resumption at the AfDB, He launched a strategy based on energy, agriculture, industrialization, regional integration and bettering Africans’ lives. The Board of Executive Directors approved the reorganization of the structure around these five priorities.
In September 2016, Adesina was appointed by United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to serve as member of the Lead Group of the Scaling Up Nutrition Movement.
In 2017, he was awarded 2017 World Food Prize. Upon receiving the prize on October 21, 2017. Adesina donated the $250,000 he received to the development of African youth in agriculture. That is how generous and benevolent he is.
As an Agricultural Economist, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has been a leader in agricultural innovation for over 30 years. He has contributed greatly to food security in Africa, aimed at improving the lives of millions currently living in poverty, throughout the African continent. The Sunhak Committee acknowledges Dr. Akinwumi Adesina’s achievements in promoting Good Governance of Africa, which boosts Africa’s capacity to feed itself and transform its total economies for generating wealth for millions of rural and poor African farmers.
At the Cape Town International Convention Center, the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee announced him as a co-winner of the 2019 Laureates for the Sunhak Peace Prize, with Waris Dirie, 53 year-old world-class supermodel and anti-FGM activist.
The Sunhak Peace Prize honors individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the peace and the welfare of the future generations. The Sunhak Peace Prize includes a cash prize totaling one million dollars. He received the award in February, 2019 in Seoul, Korea.
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has been a leader in agricultural innovation in Africa for over 30 years, bringing great improvement to Africa’s food security, contributing to Africa’s dynamic growth. His leadership is building stepping-stones for Africa’s dynamic growth.
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina pioneered major transformations in the agricultural field, including expanding rice production by introducing high yielding technologies, designing and implementing policies to support farmers’ access to technologies at scale, increasing the availability of credit for millions of smallholder farmers, attracting private investments for the agricultural sector, rooting out the corrupt elements in the fertilizer industry, and assisting in establishment of major agricultural policies for Africa’s green revolution.
The “Africa Fertilizer Summit,” which he organized in 2006, was one of the largest high-level meetings in Africa’s history that had a focus on solving Africa’s food issues. During this Summit, Dr. Adesina was instrumental in developing the “Abuja Declaration on Fertilizer for the African Green Revolution,” whereby the participants stated their commitment to the “eradication of hunger in Africa, by 2030.”
Dr. Adesina has worked with various banks and international NGOs in order to create an innovative financing system, providing loans to small farmers, providing a way for them to rise out of poverty. This move leveraged $100 million in loans and provided opportunities for small farmers to increase their agricultural productivity, and their income.
His stewardship as the president of the African Development Bank Group, has continued to ensure a central role in Africa’s development. As an “economic commander” of Africa, he promotes the “High 5 Strategy” that include: light up and power Africa, feed Africa, industrialize Africa, integrate Africa and improve the quality of life for the people of Africa. As a result of his work, the lives of millions of people throughout Africa have been improved.
Dr. Adesina, also significantly utilized social impact bonds, most notably launching a record-breaking $3 billion “Fight COVID-19” Social Bond in March 2020. The initiative, designed to alleviate the economic and social impact of the pandemic on livelihoods and African economies, was the world’s largest US dollar-denominated social bond at the time.
Overall, his administration raised over $14 billion in social bonds in the past eight years to fund projects with measurable positive social impacts, such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure improvements.
During his 10-year tenure, the African Development Bank (AfDB) implemented Adesina’s “High 5” strategic priorities, which significantly impacted an estimated 565 million people across Africa in energy, agriculture, industrialisation, integrated infrastructure, and the improvement in the lives of Africans through investments in education, water, sanitation, and investments in women-led businesses and SMEs.
He was instrumental in gathering no fewer than 200 leading African political, business, and diplomatic leaders in Johannesburg for the 8th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award dinner. He was the cynosure of all eyes. Adesina’s achievements shone like a million stars as he was named and honored as the African of the Year 2019, the most popular vote-based third-party endorsement in Africa.
The event which was themed ‘Africa for Africans – Exploring the Gains of a Connected Continent’, brought together dignitaries including South African Deputy President, David D Mabuza, South African Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Zulu, and Dr. Ken Giami, Publisher of African Leadership Magazine.
In his usual self, he delivered a keynote speech on the night that speaks of his passion for the continent. Much as he deserved the honour by every standard, he nonetheless expressed deep humility in being recognised, classifying his giant strides as ‘modest achievements and contributions to Africa’.
“Humbled to be nominated by what I gather to be 60% of the votes cast by some 1 million people, humbled to be at the helm of an organisation that is making a tremendous difference across Africa – the African Development Bank. An organisation that is daily making prosperity a reality,” he said.
He dedicated the award to his wife, Grace, the Board, staff, and colleagues at the bank, his mother, and “to the young mothers, struggling to bring up a child, to the farmer in search of a better tomorrow, to the youth of Africa longing for a better future, and to Africa’s journalists who risk their lives in helping to tell Africa’s true story.”
The truth remains that Adeaina has never reneged in achieving the feats.
Under his leadership, the AfDB helped over 18 million people get electricity, 141 million people get agricultural technologies, 13 million people get finance through private sector investee companies, 101 million people get improved transport services, and 60 million people get better water and sanitation.
“Africa does not need anyone to believe in her or to affirm her place and position in history. Africa will and must develop with pride. For right on the inside of us, as Africans, lies our greatest instrument of successes: confidence!” Here is a man who loves Africa with an undying passion.
It is worth mentioning that under Adesina’s leadership (2015–2025), AfDB achieved a historic capital increase, soaring from $93 billion in 2015 to roughly $318–$325 billion by 2025.
On January 16, 2020, Adesina came face to face with what can arguably be termed the greatest challenge of his career if not his life when allegations of ethical breaches were leveled against him by whistleblowers with the backing of the United States of America. The complaint was conveniently leaked paving the way for assault and a smear campaign.
Consequently, a high powered Ethics Committee, comprising Executive Directors representing shareholder nations, deliberated over every single dot and cross of the allegations, and in May 2020 gave Adesina a clean bill of health. In their words, the allegations were frivolous, baseless, and without merit or evidence. The report and conclusive deliberations of the Ethics Committee was subsequently sent to all Finance Ministers, better referred to as Governors of the Bank’s 81 shareholder counties, including the United States for ratification.
Not even one of the allegations stuck, making the originators bow their faces in shame. A cross section of respondents told The Boss that Adesina would have to be removed as President of the Bank and made ineligible for re-election originally scheduled for May 2020 if one allegation has scaled through.
Adesina’s watertight innocent was upheld by almost everyone that has a voice from across his country of birth, Nigeria, and across Africa.
The Nigerian government protested on his behalf that the governance procedures of the Bank during the investigation were followed to the letter including painstaking analysis of facts, evidence and documents. It noted that the whistleblowers were even prevailed upon to produce any more evidence at their disposal, but they failed they do so. It therefore, wondered at the sudden turnaround of the United States to call for another ‘independent investigation’.
“The Ethics Committee, following three months of work to examine the whistleblowers’ allegations made against the President, dismissed each and every one of the allegations of the whistleblowers against the President as unsubstantiated and baseless.
“The Nigerian Government welcomes this conclusion of the Ethics Committee and the decision of the Chair of the Board of Governors”, the statement read. The probe committee was headed by Takuji Yano, the institution’s Japanese Executive Director.
Towing the line of the Nigeria government, a former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, mobilised former African leaders to the rescue of the embattled president. In a letter, the former leader personally signed and copied about 13 former heads of state, cutting across all regions of Africa, Obasanjo proposed that the leaders jointly issue a press statement to support the laid down procedures embarked upon to evaluate the allegations against the President of the Bank.
Just as the Nigerian government, Obasanjo went further to highlight Adesina’s achievements, noting that under his leadership AfDB “has been actively positioned as an effective global institution ranked fourth globally in terms of transparency among 45 multilateral and bilateral institutions.”
Other achievements include taking bold measures to ensure the bank can respond proactively to support African countries and got its board of directors to approve a $10 billion crisis response facility to support African countries during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as successfully launching a $3 billion ‘Fight COVID-19’ social impact bond on the international capital market at 0.75 per cent interest rate.”
Africa Leaders, on their part, under the aegis of Concerned African Leaders, released a statement titled Leadership of the African Development Bank: A Need for Caution, announcing their solidarity with Adesina, stating inter alia:
“The African Development Bank is a pride for all of Africa, and its President, Dr. Adesina, has taken the Bank to enviable heights. At this critical time that Africa is battling with COVID-19, the Bank and its President should not be distracted.”
Nigeria’s then President, Muhammadu Buhari, personally assured him that he would stand by him, and was so elated at the announcement of his reelection, saying ‘you deserve it’. He also thanked the African Union for its endorsement of Adesina, and to the shareholders of the bank.
Adesina has been fearless in the discharge of his duties, creating many firsts and stepping on supposedly powerful toes.
“In 2019, he successfully led the Bank’s shareholder General Capital Increase from $93 billion to $208 billion. In the process, he became the first Bank President to take the risk of championing a case for increasing capital for Africa’s development during a first term in office. It was a gambit that paid off in spite of initial strong American opposition.
“In 2018, Adesina championed and helped create the Bank-sponsored Africa Investment Forum which in 2018 and 2019 attracted more than $225 billion in infrastructure investment interests into the continent. This was an unprecedented initiative. The U.S. representative was said to have considered the Forum a departure from the Bank’s original mandate. Some also saw this as an attempt by Adesina to help wean African nations off a dependency on foreign aid. Some critics also suggested that Adesina was attempting to burnish his credentials among African Heads of State via the investment forum.
Much as everyone acknowledges the sustainable development of the AfDB, it must be noted that Adesina, through a dint hard work propelled by intelligence, determination and legacy-inspired zeal, built the African Development Bank into a world class financial institution. The following indices can be considered:
*For ten straight years, maintained AAA credit ratings for the African Development Bank by all the 3 major global credit rating agencies, Moody’s, S & P Global ratings and Fitch ratings—reinforcing the Bank’s position as the only financial institution in Africa with a AAA credit rating.
– The African Development Bank was rated as the Best Multilateral Development Bank in the world by Global Finance.
– The African Development Fund (the concessional financing institution of the Bank) was ranked as the second best concessional financing institution in the world, ranking above all the 55 concessional financing institutions in all advanced economies of the OECD.
– The African Development Fund innovated and developed a market borrowing framework that would allow it to raise over $25 billion from the global capital market. This was what allowed the Fund to raise additional funds for its recent replenishment.
– The African Development Bank was ranked as the Most Transparent Financial Institution in the World for its sovereign lending to countries.
– In the 10 years he held sway, Adesina developed and secured board’s approval for the building of a new world-class headquarters building for the African Development Bank Group.
Adesina was literally a star on the job; a typical example of a round peg in a round hole. He wore the job, and many other of his endeavours as a fitting apparel. He was, and is still that good.
Adesina is not all work however, he is reportedly very close to his God. While at Purdue University, he, his wife, along with another couple, started a Christian group called the African Student Fellowship. He and his wife Grace have two children, Rotimi and Segun.
The accomplished technocrat and reputable entrepreneur is sure to quadruple his achievements of the last couple of years by the way he is going. He was one AfDB president many wished he continued in office even after the expiration of his 10 years stewardship.
Congratulations sir!
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